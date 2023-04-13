The Anaheim Ducks (23-46-12), losers of eight straight home games, host the Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10) at Honda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW.

Kings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-225) Ducks (+190) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 27 of their 40 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (67.5%).

Los Angeles is 9-1 (winning 90.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Kings vs. Ducks Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 269 (11th) Goals 203 (31st) 251 (15th) Goals Allowed 330 (32nd) 66 (4th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 65 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 76 (30th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.

Kings Advanced Stats

In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings are ranked 11th in the league with 269 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Kings rank 15th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (251 total) in league action.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a +18 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.