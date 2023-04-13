Kings vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks (23-46-12), losers of eight straight home games, host the Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10) at Honda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW.
Kings vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-225)
|Ducks (+190)
|-
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 27 of their 40 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (67.5%).
- Los Angeles is 9-1 (winning 90.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Kings vs. Ducks Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|269 (11th)
|Goals
|203 (31st)
|251 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|330 (32nd)
|66 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|65 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|76 (30th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings are ranked 11th in the league with 269 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Kings rank 15th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (251 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 15th in the league with a +18 goal differential .
