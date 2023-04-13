The Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-46-12) at Honda Center on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW. The Ducks are riding an eight-game home losing streak.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 0-8-2 while putting up 22 goals against 43 goals conceded. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (13.8%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-255)

Kings (-255) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.7)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (23-46-12 overall) have posted a record of 10-12-22 in contests that have needed OT this season.

In the 27 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 19 games and they've earned two points (0-17-2) in those contests.

When Anaheim has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (3-13-4 record).

The Ducks have scored at least three goals in 37 games, earning 46 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 6-10-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 68 games, going 15-42-11 to register 41 points.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 4.07 32nd 11th 32.4 Shots 28.4 28th 4th 28 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 3rd 25.3% Power Play % 15.9% 30th 23rd 75.7% Penalty Kill % 72.1% 29th

Ducks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

