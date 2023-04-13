Ducks vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
The Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-46-12) at Honda Center on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW. The Ducks are riding an eight-game home losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
In the last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 0-8-2 while putting up 22 goals against 43 goals conceded. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (13.8%).
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Ducks vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday
Our model for this game calls for a final score of Kings 4, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-255)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.7)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (23-46-12 overall) have posted a record of 10-12-22 in contests that have needed OT this season.
- In the 27 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.
- This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 19 games and they've earned two points (0-17-2) in those contests.
- When Anaheim has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (3-13-4 record).
- The Ducks have scored at least three goals in 37 games, earning 46 points from those contests.
- This season, Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal in 19 games has a record of 6-10-3 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 68 games, going 15-42-11 to register 41 points.
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|12th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|15th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|4.07
|32nd
|11th
|32.4
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|4th
|28
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|3rd
|25.3%
|Power Play %
|15.9%
|30th
|23rd
|75.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.1%
|29th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Ducks vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.