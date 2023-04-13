The Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-46-12) at Honda Center on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW. The Ducks are riding an eight-game home losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Kings are 5-5-0 over the last 10 games, scoring 28 total goals (eight power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 34.8%). They have allowed 24 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Kings vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-255)

Kings (-255) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 46-25-10 record overall, with a 10-10-20 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Los Angeles is 15-6-7 (37 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Kings registered just one goal, they went 1-6-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has taken 11 points from the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (4-8-3 record).

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 52 games (41-7-4, 86 points).

In the 29 games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 15-12-2 record (32 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Los Angeles is 35-18-5 (75 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 17 times, and went 7-6-4 (18 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 4.07 32nd 11th 32.4 Shots 28.4 28th 4th 28 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 3rd 25.3% Power Play % 15.9% 30th 23rd 75.7% Penalty Kill % 72.1% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kings vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.