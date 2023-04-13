Having dropped eight in a row on home ice, the Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can see the Ducks-Kings matchup on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/17/2023 Ducks Kings 6-3 LA 12/20/2022 Kings Ducks 4-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 251 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

The Kings' 269 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kings have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Anze Kopitar 81 27 45 72 48 45 55.9% Adrian Kempe 81 38 24 62 39 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 76 26 30 56 34 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 81 18 36 54 32 27 54.2%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 330 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 203 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 0-8-2 (40.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players