Ducks vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-46-12) at Honda Center on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW. The Ducks are on an eight-game home losing streak.
Ducks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-225)
|Ducks (+190)
|-
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 75 times this season, and won 18, or 24.0%, of those games.
- This season Anaheim has won six of its 37 games, or 16.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 34.5% chance to win.
Ducks vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|269 (11th)
|Goals
|203 (31st)
|251 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|330 (32nd)
|66 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|65 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|76 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has hit the over twice.
- During their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks' 203 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- The Ducks have given up 330 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd.
- They have a -127 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
