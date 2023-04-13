The Los Angeles Kings (46-25-10) go on the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-46-12) at Honda Center on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW. The Ducks are on an eight-game home losing streak.

Ducks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-225) Ducks (+190) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 75 times this season, and won 18, or 24.0%, of those games.

This season Anaheim has won six of its 37 games, or 16.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 34.5% chance to win.

Ducks vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 269 (11th) Goals 203 (31st) 251 (15th) Goals Allowed 330 (32nd) 66 (4th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 65 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 76 (30th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Ducks with DraftKings.

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has hit the over twice.

During their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks' 203 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Ducks have given up 330 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd.

They have a -127 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.