Having dropped eight in a row on home ice, the Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/17/2023 Ducks Kings 6-3 LA 12/20/2022 Kings Ducks 4-1 LA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 330 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks have 203 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 0-8-2 (40.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 80 22 42 64 74 31 41.4% Troy Terry 69 22 37 59 27 42 100% Cam Fowler 81 10 37 47 48 34 - Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.5% Frank Vatrano 80 22 19 41 34 21 41.2%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 251 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

The Kings' 269 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals over that time.

