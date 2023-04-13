Having dropped eight in a row on home ice, the Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Check out the Kings-Ducks game on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/17/2023 Ducks Kings 6-3 LA
12/20/2022 Kings Ducks 4-1 LA

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks' total of 330 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
  • The Ducks have 203 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 0-8-2 (40.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 80 22 42 64 74 31 41.4%
Troy Terry 69 22 37 59 27 42 100%
Cam Fowler 81 10 37 47 48 34 -
Mason McTavish 80 17 26 43 32 29 42.5%
Frank Vatrano 80 22 19 41 34 21 41.2%

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings have conceded 251 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
  • The Kings' 269 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 28 goals over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Anze Kopitar 81 27 45 72 48 45 55.9%
Adrian Kempe 81 38 24 62 39 24 31.4%
Viktor Arvidsson 76 26 30 56 34 19 39.4%
Phillip Danault 81 18 36 54 32 27 54.2%

