How to Watch the Ducks vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having dropped eight in a row on home ice, the Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Check out the Kings-Ducks game on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSC, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/17/2023
|Ducks
|Kings
|6-3 LA
|12/20/2022
|Kings
|Ducks
|4-1 LA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 330 goals conceded (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 203 goals this season (2.5 per game), 31st in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 0-8-2 (40.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|80
|22
|42
|64
|74
|31
|41.4%
|Troy Terry
|69
|22
|37
|59
|27
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|81
|10
|37
|47
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.5%
|Frank Vatrano
|80
|22
|19
|41
|34
|21
|41.2%
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 251 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.
- The Kings' 269 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|81
|27
|45
|72
|48
|45
|55.9%
|Adrian Kempe
|81
|38
|24
|62
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|76
|26
|30
|56
|34
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|81
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.2%
