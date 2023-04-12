After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .306.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In eight of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Cobb (0-1) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
