Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .306.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.5 per game).
- Cobb (0-1) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
