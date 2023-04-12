After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .306.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

