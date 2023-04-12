After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .279 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

This year, Betts has totaled at least one hit in nine of 12 games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings