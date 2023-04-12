After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .279 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
  • This year, Betts has totaled at least one hit in nine of 12 games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In three games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Giants will send Cobb (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
