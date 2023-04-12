Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .279 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- This year, Betts has totaled at least one hit in nine of 12 games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Giants will send Cobb (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
