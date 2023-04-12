After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .189 with three home runs and eight walks.
  • Muncy has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this year (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Cobb (0-1) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
