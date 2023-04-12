Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .189 with three home runs and eight walks.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Muncy has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this year (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.5 per game).
- Cobb (0-1) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
