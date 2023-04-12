After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .189 with three home runs and eight walks.

Muncy has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Muncy has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six games this year (54.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

