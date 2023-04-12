After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has three home runs and two walks while hitting .222.

In three of eight games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings