Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has three home runs and two walks while hitting .222.
- In three of eight games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.5 per game).
- Cobb (0-1) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
