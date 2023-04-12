After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has three home runs and two walks while hitting .222.
  • In three of eight games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 37.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Cobb (0-1) pitches for the Giants to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
