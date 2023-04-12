James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has nine hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .273 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Outman has recorded a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (41.7%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to Cobb (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.