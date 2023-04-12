After going 0-for-3 in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has nine hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .273 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is sixth in slugging.

Outman has recorded a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (41.7%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings