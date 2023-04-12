After going 0-for-3 in his last game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has nine hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .273 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is sixth in slugging.
  • Outman has recorded a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (41.7%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will look to Cobb (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
