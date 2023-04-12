Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .455, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including six multi-hit games (50.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.22 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Giants will send Cobb (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.