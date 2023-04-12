The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .455, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 10th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including six multi-hit games (50.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in seven games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings