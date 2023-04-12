(6-6) will play the (5-6) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:45 PM ET. Currently sitting at 13 Ks, Clayton Kershaw will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Giants have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (1-1, 3.75 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (0-1, 2.53 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Dodgers versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Dodgers (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Dodgers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Giants have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Will Smith 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+135) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

