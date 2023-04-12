Clayton Kershaw will try to shut down Thairo Estrada and company when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 21 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.

Los Angeles' .479 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 20th in the majors with a .238 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (69 total).

The Dodgers rank fifth in MLB with a .352 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.183).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will look to Kershaw (1-1) in his third start this season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Kershaw will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-8 Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants W 9-1 Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants L 5-0 Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs - Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets - Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets - Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.