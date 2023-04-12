Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (6-6) and the San Francisco Giants (5-6) facing off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on April 12.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the ball to Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Alex Cobb (0-1, 2.53 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 5-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 69 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule