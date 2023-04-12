On Wednesday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has a double and a walk while hitting .154.

Peralta has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

Peralta has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this season.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings