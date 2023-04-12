David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has a double and a walk while hitting .154.
- Peralta has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Giants are sending Cobb (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
