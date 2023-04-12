On Wednesday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has a double and a walk while hitting .154.
  • Peralta has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • Peralta has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.6 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
