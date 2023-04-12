Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has two home runs and two walks while batting .097.
- Taylor has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Giants will look to Cobb (0-1) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
