On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has two home runs and two walks while batting .097.
  • Taylor has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Giants will look to Cobb (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
