On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has two home runs and two walks while batting .097.

Taylor has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this season, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings