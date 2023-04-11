On Tuesday, Will Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .344.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In eight of nine games this year (88.9%), Smith has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings