On Tuesday, Will Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .344.
  • He ranks 18th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In eight of nine games this year (88.9%), Smith has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In eight of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Wood (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
