Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Will Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .344.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In eight of nine games this year (88.9%), Smith has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Wood (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.