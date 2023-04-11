The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has three home runs and three walks while hitting .267.

Thompson has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings