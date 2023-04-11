Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time in action, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson has three home runs and three walks while hitting .267.
- Thompson has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants will look to Wood (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
