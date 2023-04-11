Mookie Betts -- 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .293 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • Betts enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
  • Betts has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight games this year (72.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Wood (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
