Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Giants.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .293 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.
- Betts has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this year (72.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wood (0-0) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
