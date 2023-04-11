Mookie Betts -- 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .293 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with one homer.

Betts has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this year (72.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

