After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has a double, a triple and 11 walks while hitting .211.

Vargas has a base hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

