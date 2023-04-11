Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has a double, a triple and 11 walks while hitting .211.
- Vargas has a base hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants are sending Wood (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
