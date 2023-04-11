After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has a double, a triple and 11 walks while hitting .211.
  • Vargas has a base hit in four of nine games played this season (44.4%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Giants are sending Wood (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
