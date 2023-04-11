Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Miguel Rojas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 57.9% of his games last year (81 of 140), Rojas had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
- In six of 140 games last year, he left the yard (4.3%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 21.4% of his games last year (30 of 140), with more than one RBI in five of those games (3.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 20.7% of his games last year (29 of 140), he scored at least a run, and in five (3.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Wood (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
