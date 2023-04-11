Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI) against the Giants.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has three home runs and eight walks while hitting .194.
- This season, Muncy has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Muncy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wood (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
