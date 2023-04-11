After going 3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Wood) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI) against the Giants.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has three home runs and eight walks while hitting .194.

This season, Muncy has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Muncy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings