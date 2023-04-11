The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.
  • The Lakers average only 1.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 115.8 points, it is 34-10.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Lakers have been worse in home games this season, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.4.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers have played better when playing at home this season, making 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
D'Angelo Russell Questionable Foot
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
LeBron James Questionable Foot

