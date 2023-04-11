The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The Lakers average only 1.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

When Los Angeles totals more than 115.8 points, it is 34-10.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have been worse in home games this season, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.4.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers have played better when playing at home this season, making 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Lakers Injuries