How to Watch the Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.
- The Lakers average only 1.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Timberwolves give up (115.8).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 115.8 points, it is 34-10.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have been worse in home games this season, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is allowing 113.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.4.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers have played better when playing at home this season, making 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|D'Angelo Russell
|Questionable
|Foot
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
