The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will be monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for an opportunity to win a trip to the playoffs in their play-in tournament matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, April 11 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Lakers are coming off of a 128-117 win against the Jazz in their last outing on Sunday. LeBron James scored a team-best 36 points for the Lakers in the victory.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lakers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Foot 17.8 3 6.2 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Jaylen Nowell: Out (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist), Jaden McDaniels: Out (Hand)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves give up.

Los Angeles is 34-10 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

The Lakers have been racking up 122.6 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in the league defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -8.5 233

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.