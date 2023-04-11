Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 232.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-8.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 43 times.
- The average total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 78.9% chance to win.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|43
|52.4%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|232.4
|232.1
|Timberwolves
|39
|47.6%
|115.8
|233
|115.8
|232.4
|231.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.
- Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
- The Lakers record just 1.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 115.8 points, it is 31-13 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|2-2
|44-38
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|2-2
|37-45
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Lakers
|Timberwolves
|117.2
|115.8
|6
|12
|31-13
|22-12
|34-10
|22-12
|116.6
|115.8
|20
|18
|28-14
|27-20
|28-14
|32-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.