The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 232.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -8.5 232.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 43 times.

The average total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 78.9% chance to win.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 43 52.4% 117.2 233 116.6 232.4 232.1 Timberwolves 39 47.6% 115.8 233 115.8 232.4 231.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.

Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).

The Lakers record just 1.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

When Los Angeles scores more than 115.8 points, it is 31-13 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Lakers and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 2-2 44-38 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Timberwolves 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 31-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-12 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-12 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-20 28-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-16

