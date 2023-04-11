The Los Angeles Lakers are 8.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The over/under is 232.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -8.5 232.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 43 times.
  • The average total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers are 41-41-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 78.9% chance to win.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 43 52.4% 117.2 233 116.6 232.4 232.1
Timberwolves 39 47.6% 115.8 233 115.8 232.4 231.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.
  • Los Angeles has a better record against the spread in home games (21-20-0) than it does in away games (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers record just 1.4 more points per game (117.2) than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 115.8 points, it is 31-13 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Lakers and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 2-2 44-38
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Timberwolves
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
31-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-12
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-12
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-20
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-16

