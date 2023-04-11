The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 233 points per game, which equals this matchup's total.

These teams together allow 232.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

