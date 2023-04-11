Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-8.5)
|233
|-390
|+320
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-8.5)
|232.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-8)
|231.5
|-345
|+260
|Tipico
|Lakers (-8.5)
|231.5
|-340
|+280
Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and give up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 233 points per game, which equals this matchup's total.
- These teams together allow 232.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
