The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a Play-In game in the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 119 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (233)



The Lakers have covered the spread more often than the Timberwolves this season, sporting an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 39-41-2 mark of the T-Wolves.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as an 8.5-point underdog.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Minnesota and its opponents don't do it as often (45.1% of the time) as Los Angeles and its opponents (52.4%).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is giving up 116.6 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game.

This year, the Lakers are sinking 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% threes (25.2%).

