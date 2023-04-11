James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 1-for-3 with a triple last time in action, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Giants.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman leads Los Angeles with nine hits, batting .300 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Outman has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Giants rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Wood (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.