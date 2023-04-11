The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 1-for-3 with a triple last time in action, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman leads Los Angeles with nine hits, batting .300 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Outman has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has gone deep in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

