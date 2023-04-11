The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Giants.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of 1.081, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .581. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 33rd in slugging.

Freeman is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 11 games this year, with at least two hits in 54.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), he has scored, and in four of those games (36.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings