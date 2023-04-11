Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Giants.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of 1.081, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .581. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Freeman is batting .455 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 11 games this year, with at least two hits in 54.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (seven of 11), he has scored, and in four of those games (36.4%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants are sending Wood (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
