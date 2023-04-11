The Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) will try to halt a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) on April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-155) Ducks (+135) -

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won 18 of the 74 games, or 24.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Anaheim has won 12 of its 61 games, or 19.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Ducks have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ducks vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 262 (13th) Goals 201 (31st) 290 (25th) Goals Allowed 327 (32nd) 58 (12th) Power Play Goals 35 (30th) 67 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 74 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In Anaheim's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.

In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (201 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Ducks' 327 total goals allowed (4.1 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

They have a -126 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

