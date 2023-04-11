Ducks vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) will try to halt a seven-game home losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) on April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.
Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-155)
|Ducks (+135)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won 18 of the 74 games, or 24.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Anaheim has won 12 of its 61 games, or 19.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Ducks vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|262 (13th)
|Goals
|201 (31st)
|290 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|327 (32nd)
|58 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (30th)
|67 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|74 (30th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Ducks with DraftKings.
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In Anaheim's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.
- In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (201 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- The Ducks' 327 total goals allowed (4.1 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- They have a -126 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.