How to Watch the Ducks vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) -- who've lost seven straight at home -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can see the Ducks-Canucks matchup on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/19/2023
|Ducks
|Canucks
|2-1 VAN
|3/8/2023
|Canucks
|Ducks
|3-2 (F/OT) VAN
|11/3/2022
|Canucks
|Ducks
|8-5 VAN
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks give up 4.1 goals per game (327 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- With 201 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 0-8-2 (40.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|79
|22
|40
|62
|73
|31
|41.4%
|Troy Terry
|68
|22
|36
|58
|26
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|80
|10
|36
|46
|46
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|79
|16
|26
|42
|32
|28
|42.4%
|Frank Vatrano
|79
|22
|19
|41
|34
|20
|41.2%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks rank 26th in goals against, giving up 287 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- The Canucks' 262 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|78
|38
|61
|99
|45
|56
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|79
|30
|48
|78
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|76
|7
|66
|73
|44
|55
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|79
|38
|33
|71
|27
|32
|-
|Brock Boeser
|72
|17
|37
|54
|21
|23
|39.2%
