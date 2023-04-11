The Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) -- who've lost seven straight at home -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Ducks-Canucks matchup on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/19/2023 Ducks Canucks 2-1 VAN
3/8/2023 Canucks Ducks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN
11/3/2022 Canucks Ducks 8-5 VAN

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks give up 4.1 goals per game (327 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
  • With 201 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 0-8-2 (40.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 79 22 40 62 73 31 41.4%
Troy Terry 68 22 36 58 26 42 100%
Cam Fowler 80 10 36 46 46 34 -
Mason McTavish 79 16 26 42 32 28 42.4%
Frank Vatrano 79 22 19 41 34 20 41.2%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks rank 26th in goals against, giving up 287 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Canucks' 262 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 78 38 61 99 45 56 44.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 79 30 48 78 46 58 55%
Quinn Hughes 76 7 66 73 44 55 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 79 38 33 71 27 32 -
Brock Boeser 72 17 37 54 21 23 39.2%

