The Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) -- who've lost seven straight at home -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Ducks-Canucks matchup on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP

ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/19/2023 Ducks Canucks 2-1 VAN 3/8/2023 Canucks Ducks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN 11/3/2022 Canucks Ducks 8-5 VAN

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 4.1 goals per game (327 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

With 201 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks are 0-8-2 (40.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 79 22 40 62 73 31 41.4% Troy Terry 68 22 36 58 26 42 100% Cam Fowler 80 10 36 46 46 34 - Mason McTavish 79 16 26 42 32 28 42.4% Frank Vatrano 79 22 19 41 34 20 41.2%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks rank 26th in goals against, giving up 287 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Canucks' 262 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players