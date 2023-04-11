(5-5) will match up with the (4-5) at Oracle Park on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:45 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 Ks, Dustin May will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Giants have +140 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (1-0, 0.69 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Dodgers and Giants matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Dodgers (-165), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Dodgers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Will Smith hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Giants have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win three times (42.9%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Giants this season with a +140 moneyline set for this game.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Will Smith 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Dodgers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.