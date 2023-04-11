Mookie Betts and Thairo Estrada will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.8 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 18 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .503.

The Dodgers rank 16th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging six runs per game (60 total).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with a .363 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out nine times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.161).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dustin May (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

May is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.

May will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-8 Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants W 9-1 Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants - Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs - Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets - Home Dustin May David Peterson

