How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts and Thairo Estrada will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.8 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 18 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .503.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
- Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging six runs per game (60 total).
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB with a .363 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out nine times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.161).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dustin May (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- May is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this outing.
- May will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ryne Nelson
|4/10/2023
|Giants
|W 9-1
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Logan Webb
|4/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Alex Wood
|4/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Alex Cobb
|4/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Justin Steele
|4/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dustin May
|David Peterson
