Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) and San Francisco Giants (4-5) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on April 11.

The Dodgers will look to Dustin May (1-0) versus the Giants and Alex Wood.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 7, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-3 when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 60 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule