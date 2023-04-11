Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) and San Francisco Giants (4-5) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on April 11.
The Dodgers will look to Dustin May (1-0) versus the Giants and Alex Wood.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 7, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 5-3 when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 60 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|W 9-1
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|-
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
