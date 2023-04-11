Chris Taylor -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .107 with two home runs and two walks.

Taylor has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings