Chris Taylor -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .107 with two home runs and two walks.
  • Taylor has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Wood (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
