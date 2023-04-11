Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on April 11 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .107 with two home runs and two walks.
- Taylor has a base hit in three of eight games played this year (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wood (0-0) makes the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
