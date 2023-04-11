Ducks vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 11
The Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) will attempt to break a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) on April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Ducks are 0-8-2 over their past 10 contests, scoring 21 goals while conceding 45 in that time. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (14.8%).
Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in Tuesday's game.
Ducks vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-150)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.8
- Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.6)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 23-45-12 record this season and are 10-12-22 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- In the 26 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.
- This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in 19 games and they've earned two points (0-17-2) in those contests.
- Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals 37 times, earning 46 points from those matchups (20-11-6).
- This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 18 games and registered 15 points with a record of 6-9-3.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).
- The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 67 games. The Ducks finished 15-41-11 in those contests (41 points).
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|13th
|3.28
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|26th
|3.63
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|28.3
|28th
|12th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|39.2
|32nd
|12th
|21.9%
|Power Play %
|15.8%
|30th
|32nd
|71.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.4%
|30th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Ducks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.