The Anaheim Ducks (23-45-12) will attempt to break a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (36-37-7) on April 11 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP.

The Ducks are 0-8-2 over their past 10 contests, scoring 21 goals while conceding 45 in that time. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (14.8%).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in Tuesday's game.

Ducks vs. Canucks Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Canucks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-150)

Canucks (-150)

Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.6)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 23-45-12 record this season and are 10-12-22 in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 26 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in 19 games and they've earned two points (0-17-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 37 times, earning 46 points from those matchups (20-11-6).

This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 18 games and registered 15 points with a record of 6-9-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 67 games. The Ducks finished 15-41-11 in those contests (41 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 26th 3.63 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 22nd 29.7 Shots 28.3 28th 12th 30.8 Shots Allowed 39.2 32nd 12th 21.9% Power Play % 15.8% 30th 32nd 71.5% Penalty Kill % 72.4% 30th

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP

ESPN+, BSSC, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

