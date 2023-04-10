On Monday, Will Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 10 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .357 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in five games this year (62.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (37.5%).

He has scored at least once seven times this season (87.5%), including one multi-run game.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings