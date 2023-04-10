On Monday, Will Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 10 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .357 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has picked up an RBI in five games this year (62.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (37.5%).
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (87.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Webb (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.