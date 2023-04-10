Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Will Smith (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 10 hits, which is tops among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .357 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this season (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 37.5% of his games in 2023 (three of eight), and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in five games this year (62.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (37.5%).
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (87.5%), including one multi-run game.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Webb (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
