Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.
- In eight of 10 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Webb (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third this season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
