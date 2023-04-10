The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.

In eight of 10 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Betts has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

