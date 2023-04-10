The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .250.
  • In eight of 10 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Webb (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his third this season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.