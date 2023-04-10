Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has a double, a triple and 11 walks while batting .235.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his eight games this year.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 60th in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
