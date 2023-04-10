Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has a double, a triple and 11 walks while batting .235.

Vargas has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his eight games this year.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

