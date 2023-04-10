Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has a double, a triple and 11 walks while batting .235.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this year.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Giants will send Webb (0-2) out for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 60th in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.