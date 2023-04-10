The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (26 of them).

He homered in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.

In 21.4% of his games a season ago (30 of 140), Rojas drove home a run. In five of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.

He came around to score 29 times in 140 games (20.7%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)