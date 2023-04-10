The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (26 of them).
  • He homered in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 21.4% of his games a season ago (30 of 140), Rojas drove home a run. In five of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He came around to score 29 times in 140 games (20.7%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5
Home Away
71 GP 69
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%)
13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%)
3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will look to Webb (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth.
