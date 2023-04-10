Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%), including multiple hits in 18.6% of those games (26 of them).
- He homered in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), going deep in 1.2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 21.4% of his games a season ago (30 of 140), Rojas drove home a run. In five of those games (3.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He came around to score 29 times in 140 games (20.7%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.6%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Webb (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth.
