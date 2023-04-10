Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has a home run and seven walks while hitting .121.
- In three of nine games this year, Muncy has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Webb (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 60th in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1).
