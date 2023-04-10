The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has a home run and seven walks while hitting .121.

In three of nine games this year, Muncy has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Muncy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In five of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

