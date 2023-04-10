The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has a home run and seven walks while hitting .121.
  • In three of nine games this year, Muncy has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Webb (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 60th in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1).
