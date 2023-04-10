Kings vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10) host the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, April 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP. The Kings have lost three straight games.
Kings vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-195)
|Canucks (+165)
|-
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have gone 26-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 12-1 record (winning 92.3% of its games).
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.1% in this game.
Kings vs. Canucks Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|266 (11th)
|Goals
|262 (13th)
|251 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|287 (26th)
|66 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|58 (12th)
|65 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|67 (28th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it went over twice.
- During their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Kings' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 266 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Kings rank 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (251 total) in NHL action.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +15.
