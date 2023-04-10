The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10) host the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, April 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP. The Kings have lost three straight games.

Kings vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-195) Canucks (+165) -

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have gone 26-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 12-1 record (winning 92.3% of its games).

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.1% in this game.

Kings vs. Canucks Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 266 (11th) Goals 262 (13th) 251 (17th) Goals Allowed 287 (26th) 66 (4th) Power Play Goals 58 (12th) 65 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 67 (28th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it went over twice.

During their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Kings' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 266 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Kings rank 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (251 total) in NHL action.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +15.

