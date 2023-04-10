The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10, on a three-game losing streak) host the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) at Crypto.com Arena. The contest on Monday, April 10 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings are 5-5-0 while scoring 33 total goals (10 power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 37.0%). They have allowed 26 goals.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Monday's game.

Kings vs. Canucks Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Kings 4, Canucks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-195)

Kings (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 45-25-10 record overall, with a 10-10-20 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Los Angeles has 37 points (15-6-7) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Kings scored only one goal, they went 1-6-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has scored a pair of goals in 15 games this season (4-8-3 record, 11 points).

The Kings have scored more than two goals 51 times, and are 40-7-4 in those games (to register 84 points).

In the 29 games when Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 15-12-2 record (32 points).

In the 57 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 34-18-5 (73 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 17 games. The Kings went 7-6-4 in those matchups (18 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.32 13th 16th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.63 25th 10th 32.4 Shots 29.8 22nd 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 12th 4th 25.4% Power Play % 22.1% 11th 25th 75.5% Penalty Kill % 71.4% 32nd

Kings vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

