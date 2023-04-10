How to Watch the Kings vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
See the Kings-Canucks matchup on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/2/2023
|Canucks
|Kings
|4-1 LA
|3/18/2023
|Kings
|Canucks
|3-2 (F/SO) VAN
|11/18/2022
|Canucks
|Kings
|4-1 VAN
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings rank 17th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Kings rank 11th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Kings are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|80
|27
|45
|72
|48
|45
|55.9%
|Adrian Kempe
|80
|38
|24
|62
|38
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|75
|26
|30
|56
|34
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|80
|18
|35
|53
|32
|27
|54.3%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks' total of 287 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.
- With 262 goals (3.3 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|77
|38
|61
|99
|45
|56
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|78
|30
|48
|78
|46
|58
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|75
|7
|66
|73
|44
|55
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|78
|38
|33
|71
|27
|32
|-
|Brock Boeser
|71
|17
|37
|54
|21
|23
|39.2%
