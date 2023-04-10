The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/2/2023 Canucks Kings 4-1 LA 3/18/2023 Kings Canucks 3-2 (F/SO) VAN 11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings rank 17th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Kings rank 11th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Kings are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Anze Kopitar 80 27 45 72 48 45 55.9% Adrian Kempe 80 38 24 62 38 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 75 26 30 56 34 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 80 18 35 53 32 27 54.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 287 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.

With 262 goals (3.3 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players