The Los Angeles Kings (45-25-10) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Vancouver Canucks (36-36-7) on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/2/2023 Canucks Kings 4-1 LA
3/18/2023 Kings Canucks 3-2 (F/SO) VAN
11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings rank 17th in goals against, allowing 251 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
  • The Kings rank 11th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Kings are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Anze Kopitar 80 27 45 72 48 45 55.9%
Adrian Kempe 80 38 24 62 38 24 31.4%
Viktor Arvidsson 75 26 30 56 34 19 39.4%
Phillip Danault 80 18 35 53 32 27 54.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks' total of 287 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.
  • With 262 goals (3.3 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Canucks are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 77 38 61 99 45 56 44.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 78 30 48 78 46 58 55%
Quinn Hughes 75 7 66 73 44 55 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 78 38 33 71 27 32 -
Brock Boeser 71 17 37 54 21 23 39.2%

