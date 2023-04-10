On Monday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .308 with three home runs and two walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (50.0%, and 18.8% of his trips to the plate).

In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings