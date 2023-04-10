On Monday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .308 with three home runs and two walks.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (50.0%, and 18.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Webb (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 61st, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
