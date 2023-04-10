Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .308 with three home runs and two walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (50.0%, and 18.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Webb (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 61st, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
