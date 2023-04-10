After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .296 with two triples, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Outman has recorded a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • Looking at the 10 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (30.0%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), with more than one RBI three times (30.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Webb (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.