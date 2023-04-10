James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .296 with two triples, three home runs and seven walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Outman has recorded a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
- Looking at the 10 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (30.0%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), with more than one RBI three times (30.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Webb (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.