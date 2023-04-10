After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .296 with two triples, three home runs and seven walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Outman has recorded a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).

Looking at the 10 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (30.0%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), with more than one RBI three times (30.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in four of 10 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings