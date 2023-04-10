Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .511, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .605.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Freeman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in six games this season (60.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- Webb (0-2) pitches for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 26-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 81st, 1.364 WHIP ranks 60th, and 13.1 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
