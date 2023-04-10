Freddie Freeman -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on April 10 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .511, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .605.

He ranks sixth in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Freeman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

Freeman has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (50.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in six games this season (60.0%), including three multi-run games (30.0%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings