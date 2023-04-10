When the (5-5) match up with the (4-5) at Oracle Park on Monday, April 10 at 9:45 PM ET, Julio Urias will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 12).

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Giants have +130 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (2-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (0-2, 6.55 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Dodgers' matchup against the Giants but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Dodgers (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to beat the Giants with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Will Smith get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

The Dodgers have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Giants have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Dodgers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Max Muncy 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Will Smith 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Dodgers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.