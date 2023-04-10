How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will meet on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Wilmer Flores among those expected to step up at the plate.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 18 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.
- Los Angeles is second in baseball, slugging .503.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.0 runs per game (60 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .363 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.161).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Urias is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Urias is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|German Márquez
|4/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ryne Nelson
|4/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Logan Webb
|4/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Alex Wood
|4/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Alex Cobb
|4/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Justin Steele
|4/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
