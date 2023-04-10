The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will meet on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Wilmer Flores among those expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 18 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.

Los Angeles is second in baseball, slugging .503.

The Dodgers rank 14th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.0 runs per game (60 total runs).

The Dodgers' .363 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.161).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Urias is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Urias is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Rockies W 5-2 Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-8 Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants - Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants - Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs - Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly

